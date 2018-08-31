General Hospital Vet Susan Brown Dead at 86, Remembered by Co-Stars

General Hospital alum Susan Brown, who played Scotty Baldwin’s stepmother, Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin, died on Friday at the age of 86.

GH vet Kin Shriner, who plays Scotty, shared the news on Twitter, hailing Brown as “one of my best friends and costars…. R.I.P., Susan. I will miss all our laughs.”

Brown first joined GH in 1977, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination two years later. She exited GH in the mid-80s, but recurred now and again, especially when Scotty’s family helped launch the ABC Daytime spinoff Port Charles. Brown last appeared on GH in a 2004 episode honoring the late Anna Lee, who had Lila Quartermaine.

Brown’s previous TV credits included As the World Turns (as Adelaide Fitzgibbon), ABC’s mid-1960s sudser The Young Marrieds, Death Valley Days and Santa Barbara (as Dorothy Lane). Her most recent primetime role was a 1994 episode of Frasier.

“She was so very special, on set and in friendship,” GH vet Jackie Zeman shared on Twitter, offering Shriner her condolences. “I remember all the good times we shared on our lunch breaks and at at her amazing dinner parties at her beautiful home. RIP Susan + God Bless.”

Current GH boss Frank Valentini tweeted, “It’s a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown (“Gail Baldwin”) passed away today. My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman.”

Brown’s GH husband, Peter Hansen (who played Scotty’s father, Lee Baldwin), passed away in April 2017, at the age of 95.