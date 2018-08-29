Mr. Robot to End With Season 4

Mr. Robot is powering down: The USA Network drama will end after its upcoming fourth season, the cabler announced Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final season has been expanded to 12 episodes, up from an initial eight-episode order. (A representative for the series would not confirm the episode count for TVLine.)

Though the show’s Season 4 renewal was announced in December 2017, Mr. Robot is not expected to return until 2019.

Showrunner Sam Esmail addressed the series’ conclusion in the following statement:

When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following. Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life. Since Day 1, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, Season 4 will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: Thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.

Mr. Robot, which stars Rami Malek as brilliant but troubled hacker Elliot Alderson, debuted in June 2015 to critical acclaim. In 2016, it won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series, while Malek and co-star Christian Slater have respectively nabbed an Emmy and Golden Globe for their work.

Earlier this month, Slater hinted to Collider that Season 4 may be the series’ last, acknowledging that “Sam always said it was going to be somewhere in that zone, and he didn’t want to go further than what he could creatively contribute to that storyline.”

In last fall’s Season 3, the thriller averaged 530,000 weekly viewers and a 0.22 demo rating (in Live+SameDay numbers), down sharply from its sophomore run (742K/0.3). Season 1 averaged 1.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Our Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Mr. Robot‘s end. Are you sad to see it go?