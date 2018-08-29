9-1-1 Dials Up Horror Story Scene Stealer for 'Perfect' Season 2 Role

A familiar face from the world of American Horror Story is being dispatched to Fox’s 9-1-1 this fall in a role that producers crafted for her “without even realizing it.” Sometimes things just work out that way.

Christine Estabrook, who appeared as shady realtor Marcy in both Season 1 (Murder House) and Season 5 (Hotel) of American Horror Story, will appear in an upcoming episode of 9-1-1‘s second season, TVLine has learned exclusively. Working alongside newcomer Maddie (played by Jennifer Love Hewitt), Estabrook’s character is described as the “perfect” 9-1-1 dispatcher. Interestingly enough, the episode in which she pops up is titled “Awful People.”

“We love making relationships with actors and artists and crew members,” showrunner Tim Minear, who also serves as an executive producer on AHS, tells TVLine. “You always want to bring back the people that do well for you. This role wasn’t written with [Estabrook] in mind, but then her name came up, and Ryan and I were like, ‘Of course!’ We wrote it for her without even realizing it. When you see her in the part, you’re going to know exactly what I mean.”

In addition to playing Horror Story‘s resident house (and hotel) hawker, Estabrook can be remembered as Mad Men‘s Gail Holloway, Desperate Housewives‘ Martha Huber and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Mrs. Davis, among other roles.

We’ll have more scoop on the upcoming second season of 9-1-1 — kicking off with a two-part premiere on Sunday, Sept. 23 and Monday, Sept. 24 — as it draws closer. In the meantime, drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2 below.