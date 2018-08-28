Summer TV Winners & Losers: Pose, Insatiable, Castle Rock, VMAs and More

As you prepare to kiss another summer TV season goodbye (and your DVR starts carbo-loading in preparation for fall), it’s time to look back at the series and trends that sizzled this summer… and which ones fizzled.

Plenty of shows have emerged from this summer as winners, be it because of solid ratings (Yellowstone rocks!), high quality (Castle Rock was scary-good) or general buzziness (has Younger ever failed in that category?).

But for every Sharp Objects and Pose, there was a Take Two or Strange Angel, both of which landed on our “losers” list, along with other programming that failed to generate any interest — or did, for the wrong reasons (as a certain Netflix comedy can attest).

We should note, of course, that not every summer series was strong or weak enough to warrant a spot in our gallery; there’s lots of summer TV that has just been fine, you know? (Not everyone gets a trophy, kids!) But we’ve whittled down the months of June, July and August to 22 shows, all of which deserved recognition, for better or for worse.

Scroll through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see the summer fare we’ve deemed winners and losers, then hit the comments to share your own picks!