Manifest: Watch the First 10 Minutes of the NBC Drama's Series Premiere

There’s still one month to go before NBC debuts its freshman drama Manifest, but here’s something to tide you over in the meantime — provided you’re not getting on a plane anytime soon.

The Peacock Net on Tuesday released the first 10 minutes of Manifest‘s series premiere, which introduces us to siblings Michaela and Ben Stone (played by Valor‘s Melissa Roxburgh and Once Upon a Time‘s Josh Dallas).

On the way home from a trip with their family, Michaela and Ben — along with Ben’s son, Cal, who suffers from leukemia — opt to take a later flight back to New York City, while the rest of the family returns home on the first airplane.

“Funny how one little decision can ruin your life. But also save it,” Michaela says in a voiceover.

Montego Air Flight 828 experiences some severe turbulence while en route to New York, and it seems the plane is about to go down with Michaela, Ben and Cal on board… until a moment later, when the lights turn back on and the flight continues as if nothing had happened.

But when the airplane lands in New York (which almost doesn’t happen, given that air traffic control strangely doesn’t recognize the flight), the passengers don’t exactly get a warm welcome from authorities. Instead, they’re told that Flight 828 took off on April 7, 2013, but has landed on Nov. 4, 2018 — and everyone on board has been presumed dead for the last five years.

Manifest premieres Monday, Sept. 24, at 10/9c on NBC. Watch the show’s first act above, then hit the comments with your initial reviews.