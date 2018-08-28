TVLine Items: The View's New Co-Host, Rick & Morty Duo's New 'Toon and More

It’s official: There’s a Fox (News reporter) in the hen house. Following reports earlier this month about Abby Huntsman joining The View, ABC made it official on Tuesday, confirming her as a co-host for the daytime talker’s upcoming Season 22.

“I couldn’t be more be excited to return to my professional roots at ABC News,” Huntsman, whose career in journalism began at ABC, said in a statement. “I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today. Joining the women at The View really is a dream come true!

Huntsman joins returning co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg. The View‘s 22nd season kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 11/10c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Hulu has given a series order to Solar Opposites, an animated comedy about a family of extraterrestrials that makes a new home in middle America, our sister site Deadline reports. The project, set to premiere sometime in 2020, hails from Rick and Morty executive producers Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan.

* Splitting Up Together returns for Season 2 this fall with a new cast member. The Americans and Homeland fan favorite Costa Ronin will join the cast as Vladislav, aka “Vlad,” a handyman hired by Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson) to do odd jobs around their home. Though Lena wants to replace him due to his rude, misogynistic behavior, the two develop an undeniable, shared chemistry.

* Streaming service VRV has become the premiere launch partner for NickSplat, an OTT channel that carries classic ’90s Nickelodeon series, including CatDog, Doug, Rocko’s Modern Life, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Are You Afraid of the Dark? and more. As of today, NickSplat will be included as part of VRV’s $9.99/month premium bundle, though non-subscribers can also access NickSplat for $5.99/month. For more information, visit vrv.co/nicksplat.

* truTV has ordered 16 more episodes of its half-hour comedy game show Paid Off with Michael Torpey, which pits college graduates against each other for the chance to win the exact amount of their student loan debt in cash. Interested applicants can visit paidoffcasting.com to apply to be on the show.

* Disney Channel has unveiled the first official poster for Star Wars Resistence, an anime-inspired series, which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10/9c. Check it out: