TVLine Items: Walking Dead Adds SoA Fave, Tree Hill Vet to Star and More

The Walking Dead‘s Alpha has found her Beta: Sons of Anarchy vet Ryan Hurst will recur during Season 9 as the second-in-command to the Whisperers leader (played by Samantha Morton), TheWrap reports.

Additionally, Cassady McClincy (Castle Rock) has been cast as Lydia, the daughter of Morton’s character, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Walking Dead Season 9 premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 on AMC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chad Michael Murray (Marvel’s Agent Carter, One Tree Hill) will recur during Season 3 of Fox’s Star as Xander McPherson, an opportunistic real estate investor who has a toxic relationship with Cassie Brown (newly promoted series regular Brandy Norwood), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Samantha Mathis (The Strain) has joined Billions Season 4 as new Taylor Mason Capital COO Sara Hammon, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Novelist Harlan Coben is partnering with Netflix (of course) to develop 14 existing titles and future projects (including his upcoming thriller Run Away), into English and foreign language series/films.

* “Green is the New Black,” Arrow star Stephen Amell teased in releasing a new poster for Season 7 (premiering Monday, Oct. 15). Check it out below, and then tell us if the numbering of Slabside cells makes any sense to you:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?