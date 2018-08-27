Haunting of Hill House Netflix Series Gets Release Date, First Photos

The Haunting of Hill House will commence on a nearly ominous Friday the… 12th.

Specifically Friday, Oct. 12, Netflix has announced, while also releasing first photos from the 10-episode series.

Described as “a modern reimagining” of Shirley Jackson’s iconic gothic horror novel from 1959, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

Created, directed and executive-produced by Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus), The Haunting of Hill House cast includes Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Carla Gugino (many things that never seem to last long enough, sigh), Timothy Hutton (American Crime), Elizabeth Reaser (Manhunt: Unabomber), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Emerald City), Henry Thomas (let’s go with E.T. for old time’s sake — though Better Things also works), Kate Siegel (Hush), Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson (Sharp Objects), McKenna Grace (Designated Survivor‘s First Daughter!), Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw and Julian Hilliard.

CLICK TO ZOOM PHOTOS