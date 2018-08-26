TV Reboot Reactions: Which Original Stars Approved — and Which Didn't?

The word “reboot” elicits a hurricane of emotional reactions from fans of classic TV shows — so just imagine what it must be like for those shows’ original stars to accept the idea of a new generation attempting to fill their shoes.

Actually, thanks to the magic of social media, we don’t have to imagine how those actors feel. For the past year (and beyond), the original casts of shows like Charmed, Roswell and Buffy the Vampire Slayer — all of which are being retooled for new, younger audiences as we speak — have been extremely vocal about their approval, or disapproval in some cases, of their shows getting the reboot treatment.

Even actors who mostly support their beloved franchises being reborn admit to having conflicted feelings. Some, like Buffy‘s Emma Caulfield, acknowledge that a reboot “could be great,” but only “time will tell” whether lightning can strike twice. Others, like Charmed‘s Alyssa Milano, offer their best wishes to the next generation — but also would like to have been asked to participate in the new project.

