True Detective Season 3 Gets First Trailer Ahead of 2019 Premiere

HBO on Sunday revealed the first footage from True Detective Season 3, which is set to launch in January 2019.

The above trailer spotlights new series star Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Marvel’s Luke Cage), who plays Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. We catch glimpses of his character in three different timelines, while a voiceover alludes to an unsolved crime.

“Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much,” Hays says. “There wasn’t a fear for me. Things I’ve seen, things I know… wouldn’t do anything but cause harm. My whole brain’s a bunch of missing pieces. My job… there’s no certainty. This peace is more haunting than anything. I want to know the whole story.”

According to HBO, the upcoming run “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades.” Carmen Ejogo (Zero Hour), Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire), Mamie Gummer (The Good Wife) and Stephen Dorff (Star) co-star.

True Detective returns nearly three-and-a-half years since the close of the critically savaged Season 2, which starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly and Vince Vaughn.

Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then hit the comments and let us know if you’ll be checking out the new season of True Detective.