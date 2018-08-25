Kiss and Make Up Day: TV Characters From Arrow, Gotham, Walking Dead and More That Need to Make Amends

The TV landscape is littered with hatchets that need burying, and we’re impatiently waiting for some of our favorite on-screen characters to make amends in upcoming episodes.

In addition to the duos that should rekindle a romance — looking at you, iZombie‘s Liv and Major! — there are also estranged friends and coworkers that need to get their acts together on broadcast and cable, from The Walking Dead‘s Rick, Daryl and Maggie to Team Arrow and ‘Evil’ Laurel.

In honor of National Kiss and Make Up Day — which we’re sure you had marked on your calendars, naturally — we’re calling out the TV characters that need to grab hold of an olive branch, stat. Also on our list of ideal make-ups: duos from Gotham, Castle Rock, The Good Place and more.

And not that we’re trying to brag or anything, but our track record in this department isn’t too shabby. After we made similar K&MU pleas in 2016, multiple couples — including Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jo and Alex, Arrow‘s Oliver and Felicity and Scandal‘s Fitz and Olivia — did make amends (and then some).

