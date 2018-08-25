Sen. John McCain Dead; Former U.S. Presidential Candidate Was 81

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), a two-time presidential hopeful, has died of brain cancer at the age of 81, the New York Times reports.

McCain’s cancer diagnosis was first announced back in July 2017. A glioblastoma was found after surgeons went in to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. On Aug. 24, McCain’s family announced that he was discontinuing his cancer treatment. The statement in part read, “Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

McCain was elected to the House of Representatives back in 1982, and was later elected senator in 1986. He first ran for president in 2000, but was defeated in the Republican primary by then-fellow candidate George W. Bush. He later secured his party’s nomination in 2008, but lost to Democratic challenger Barack Obama in the general election.

Prior to his life in politics, McCain served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy. He was held as a prisoner of war for five-and-a-half years during the Vietnam War.

McCain was recently the subject of a critically acclaimed HBO documentary, John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls, which premiered over Memorial Day Weekend. He was previously portrayed by actor Ed Harris in the 2012 HBO film Game Change, which depicted the events of 2008 presidential election between McCain and Obama.

During the 2008 election, McCain put in two appearances on Saturday Night Live, including one opposite Tina Fey, who played VP candidate Sarah Palin (watch it below). He previously hosted SNL back in October 2002. He also made cameos on Parks and Recreation and 24.