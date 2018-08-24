Hawaii Five-0: Louis Gossett Jr. Is Lou's Dad in Episode Written by Chi McBride

The Hawaii Five-0 team is having an Academy Award winner over for Thanksgiving dinner.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Louis Gossett Jr. is set to guest-star in a Season 9 episode that is set around the November holiday, playing the father of Chi McBride’s Lou Grover.

A new member of the Writers Guild, McBride in fact wrote the Thanksgiving-themed episode, as first reported by TVLine.

“That’s a big deal for us,” showrunner Peter M. Lenkov affirmed. “Chi called me up and said, ‘I have this thing…,’ and I said, ‘Write it!’ We met a couple of times and he turned in a great script.”

Gossett Jr.’s recent TV credits include Hap and Leonard, Extant and episodes of The Good Fight and Madam Secretary. In addition to the Oscar he won for An Officer and a Gentleman, his mantle also boasts a pair of Golden Globes (including one for the TV-movie The Josephine Baker Story) and a Primetime Emmy Award (for the 1977 Roots miniseries).

He also will have a role in Damon Lindelof’s recently greenlit Watchmen series for HBO, where he is speculated to be playing Old Man.

Want more scoop on Five-0, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.