The Walking Dead Season 9 Photos Hint at Dark Days Ahead for Rick and Maggie — Plus, a Happy New Couple!

Smiles are few and far between in the dozen images from Season 9 of The Walking Dead that AMC dropped Thursday. In particular, Rick (the soon-to-depart Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) wear expressions that are so grim, they’d look right at home at a funeral.

But the pictures don’t paint an altogether bleak portrait of the series’ new world order. They also give us glimpses of the gang working together and giddy-upping through the woods, and there’s even a too-sweet shot of a couple that apparently has finally officially become a couple. (You’ll have to click on the gallery below to see which twosome it is.)

Season 9, which kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 7, not only will be Lincoln’s last, it will be the first for a slew of new cast members, among them Samantha Morton (Minority Report) as Alpha, the fearsome leader of the Whisperers, Brett Butler (Grace Under Fire) as Tammy, John Finn (The X-Files) as Earl, Zach McGowan (The 100) as Justin and Tony nominee Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God) as Connie, the show’s first deaf character.

To check out the photos, click on the gallery above, or go here for direct access.