Lucifer's Ella Kicks (and Flaunts) Some Butt in Deleted Season 3 Scene

In a Season 3 scene that was apparently left in Las Vegas, Lucifer had a sparkly, unexpected savior when a sexy assassin closed in on him.

In the above sequence from the episode “Vegas With Some Radish” — one of several deleted scenes available on Lucifer: The Complete Third Season, out on Digital and DVD Tuesday, Aug. 28 — Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis) is approached by a high-heeled killer when Ella (Aimee Garcia), in showgirl mode, arrives to save the day.

Press play above to watch the snipped scene, then read on for some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from Garcia.

Reflecting on the deleted scene, Garcia tells TVLine, “Ella tackles that showgirl like a football player to protect Lucifer — knocks her out cold… and Lucifer just stands there,” offering up some devilish commentary on the “show” his well-toned colleague is giving him.

Then, when it comes time to dispatch with the decked dancer, “I kept falling on my butt trying to drag her away,” Garcia recalls. “I was struggling but Tom [Ellis] literally did not move. He just stood there watching and laughing.

“I know he was ‘in character,'” the actress laughs, “but still… jeez!”

Lucifer Season 4 is currently in production, with an eye on an early 2019 Netflix “binge” release.

