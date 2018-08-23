TVLine Items: Interracial Bewitched Reboot, Blindspot Promotion and More

Kenya Barris is working his magic on a beloved classic. The black-ish creator has sold an updated version of Bewitched to ABC, our sister site Deadline reports, in which Samantha is a hard-working black single mother who marries a white slacker named Darren.

Per the report, this new interracial Samantha and Darren “struggle to navigate their differences as she discovers that even when a black girl is literally magic, she’s still not as powerful as a decently tall white man with a full head of hair in America.” ABC has reportedly given Barris’ Bewitched a pilot production commitment, with black-ish‘s Yamara Taylor on board to write.

The original Bewitched, which aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972, starred Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York, the latter of whom was replaced by Dick Sargent midway through the show’s run. NBC considered bringing Bewitched back in 2014, choosing to focus on Samantha’s granddaughter, but the project was ultimately scrapped.

* Blindspot has promoted Ennis Esmer, who plays Rich Dotcom, to series regular for Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Singer/actor Rick Springfield (Supernatural, General Hospital) will guest-star in a Season 6 episode of The Goldbergs as the owner of a karaoke bar and Erica’s new boss, EW.com reports.

* Season 2 of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, which stateside airs on Amazon, has added Andrew Scott (Sherlock‘s Moriarty) to its cast.

* VH1 has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for Season 4.

* Netflix has renewed the comedic anthology series Easy for a third and final season, to air in 2019, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Starz has acquired the British drama Save Me, starring Lennie James (Fear the Walking Dead) as a father searching for his missing daughter, per Deadline. The show will begin airing on Starz on Thursday, Sept. 6.

* Apple has given a series order to an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s book Foundation, from executive producers/showrunners David S. Goyer (Krypton) and Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles). The 10-episode drama will chronicle the thousand year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

* Amazon has given a script-to-series commitment to an untitled comedy co-created by and starring Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Deadline reports. The project is about a socially awkward woman (Horgan) who launches a self-help company and recruits a handsome former male gymnast (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story‘s Billy Magnussen) to be the face of it.

* Our Cartoon President: Election Special 2018 will air Sunday, Nov. 4 on Showtime, per Deadline.

* IFC has renewed the all-female sketch series Baroness von Sketch Show for Season 4, to air in 2019.

