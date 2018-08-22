Six Feet Under's Lauren Ambrose Cast in M. Night Shyamalan Thriller at Apple

Six Feet Under alumna Lauren Ambrose is about to enter the twisted world of M. Night Shyamalan: The actress has nabbed a leading role in Shyamalan’s untitled psychological thriller at Apple.

Details about the half-hour project — which received a 10-episode series order in February — are few and far between, but our sister site Deadline reports that it will follow parents Dorothy and Sean Turner, who hire young nanny Leanne Grayson to help care for their newborn baby… but, as with any Shyamalan creation, there’s a twist.

Ambrose has been cast to play Dorothy, while Nell Tiger Free — best known for playing Cersei Lannister’s ill-fated daughter Myrcella on Game of Thrones — will co-star as Leanne.

Since ending her run as Six Feet Under‘s Claire Fisher in 2005, Ambrose has appeared in Torchwood, Dig and Fox’s revival of The X-Files, among other series. She is currently starring as Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady, for which she earned a 2018 Tony Award nomination.

Shyamalan’s drama is just one of many projects currently in the works at Apple. Though its forthcoming streaming service doesn’t yet have a name or launch date, the tech giant’s development slate — which you can browse in full via the gallery above — includes the Octavia Spencer-fronted thriller Are You Sleeping, the futuristic drama See and the musical dramedy Little Voice from J.J. Abrams.