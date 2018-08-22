Criminal Minds Cast, A.J. Cook Included, Will Direct 1/3 of Season 14 Episodes

One third of Criminal Minds‘ Season 14 episodes will be directed by stars of the CBS crime drama — including original cast member A.J. Cook making her debut behind the camera.

“It’s a huge family affair, for sure,” showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine as part of our Fall Preview Q&A.

In addition to Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler and Joe Mantegna will respectively direct for a 12th and ninth time, while Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez are set to helm their second episodes to date.

(Executive producer Harry Bring, of course, previously tweeted about Cook’s directing debut. But this news is for the 5,716,000 viewers who don’t follow his feed.) TV's Big Cast Changes (2018-2019) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

On the writing front, Messer said that cast member Kirsten Vangsness “most likely” will team up with the showrunner again to pen an episode, the actress’ fifth.

As has been well reported, Criminal Minds‘ 14th season — which opens on Wednesday, Oct. 3 with the series’ landmark 300th episode — is currently set for 15 episodes, down from the usual 22 or so.

“There’s always a chance there’s more,” Messer said. “But at this point, we’re going with the 15 order, and I’m planning for that in terms of storytelling.”

