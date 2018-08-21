Supergirl Recast: Who's Heading to the White House in Season 4?

Supergirl is undergoing another casting change as we approach the Oct. 14 premiere (8/7c). Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) will join the CW drama in the recurring role of Vice President Baker, TVLine has learned. He replaces Brent Spiner, who had to vacate the role due to family issues conflicting with the show’s production dates.

As previously reported, Vice President Baker is described as being “adept and politically minded.” And even though he “makes for an unlikely leader, [he] steps in a big way up when his country needs him most.”

Supergirl‘s fourth season is already shaping up to be one of change. Not only are Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood not returning as series regulars, but the show is welcoming quite a few newcomers into the family. This season will introduce viewers to Rhona Mitra (Nip/Tuck) as DC villain Mercy Graves; Nicole Maines as Nia Nal (aka Dreamer), TV’s first transgender superhero; Sam Witwer (Being Human) as Agent Liberty, the leader of an anti-alien hate group; April Parker Jones as die-hard patriot Colonel Haley; and David Ajala (Falling Water) as shady character Manchester Black. Additionally, Jesse Rath (aka Brainy) has been promoted to series regular.

According to executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, a major storyline in Season 4 will be inspired by DC Comics’ Red Son, which asks what would happen if Superman had landed in Russia as a baby, rather than in the United States. (The final scene of the Season 3 finale with that mysterious second Kara should make a lot more sense now.)

Your hopes for Season 4? Drop ’em in a comment below.