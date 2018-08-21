Legacies Adds Galavant's Karen David (as a Love Interest for Alaric?)

The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted just hired a guidance counselor — and she’s going to be busy. Karen David, recently seen as Princess Jasmine on Once Upon a Time, will recur on The CW’s upcoming Originals spinoff Legacies, our sister site Deadline reports,

In addition to being a “beautiful witch,” David’s character Emma Tig provides “moral support and a shoulder to cry on for all the students at the Salvatore School.” But her official description also notes that the one person who most needs her therapy, headmaster Alaric Saltzman, “remains an elusive patient.”

So here’s what we want to know: Will Alaric and Emma follow the Klaus-Cami route of therapists falling in love with their reluctant patients? If so, someone might want to warn Emma about what tends to happen to women who fall for Mr. Saltzman. (See exhibits Jenna and Isobel.)

Set in The Vampire Diaries‘ iconic Mystic Falls, Legacies stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, a 17-year-old “tribrid” still reeling from the death of her parents in the final season of The Originals. The cast also includes Aria Shahghasemi as a human named Landon, Kalylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd as witches Josie and Lizzie Saltzman, Peyton Alex Smith as werewolf Rafael, and Quincy Fouse as M.J.

Legacies premieres Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c. Your thoughts on the show’s new addition? Drop ’em all in a comment below.