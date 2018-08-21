Betty White makes an adorable pass at Password host — and future husband — Allen Ludden, in this sneak peek from a tribute to the comedy icon airing tonight on PBS.

Filmed over the course of five years by the team behind the acclaimed “Pioneers of Television” series, Betty White: The First Lady of Television (check local listings for start time) promises “a warm look at the life and career of the beloved television and film legend,” who this year celebrates 80 years in show business — officially the longest career in the history of TV.

Granted exclusive access to White and her team, the producers captured the magic of her performances at various venues, along with more personal moments at home and interacting with close friends and co-stars, including Valerie Bertinelli, Georgia Engel, Tina Fey, Valerie Harper, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Gavin MacLeod, Carl Reiner, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Sullivan and Alex Trebek.

The sneak peek above touches on how White met husband Allen Ludden (who passed away in 1981) during her first appearance of many on TV’s Password. Press play above to watch White, Reiner and others reflect on the bit of game-show kismet that brought the two together, as well as sample some of White’s Password visits.