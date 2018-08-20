The Hills Revival Confirmed at VMAs — Watch First Promo for New Beginnings

Some of The Hills‘ best and brightest — a phrase we use both loosely and with deep affection — reunited Monday at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where a much-hyped announcement was set to take place. Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag (aka “Speidi”) and more walked the red carpet together, just days after rumors swirled that MTV was plotting a revival of their classic reality drama.

But the big announcement wasn’t actually made until midway through this year’s ceremony when MTV aired the first promo for The Hills: New Beginnings, which you can watch above. Though an exact premiere date was not announced, MTV says the series is slated to bow sometime in 2019.

A spinoff of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills chronicled the rich-people shenanigans of Lauren Conrad and her various associates. The show ran for six seasons (2006–2010), though Conrad saw herself out midway through Season 5, resulting in the addition of fellow Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari. The Hills also gave birth to its own spinoff, The City (2008–2010), which followed Whitney Port to New York in pursuit of a career in fashion.

What are your thoughts on The Hills‘ reunion and big announcement? Any other opinions about this year’s VMAs? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.