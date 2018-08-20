Nicki Minaj vs. Travis Scott: Which Feuding Artist 'Won' the VMAs?

The MTV Video Music Awards are rarely served without a side of beef, and this year’s ceremony got an extra helping courtesy of Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott. Not only were the feuding rappers both set to perform at the VMAs, but MTV even sat them one row apart in the audience. (Our thoughts are with Ariana Grande, Blake Lively and everyone else seated in their vicinity.)

Before we proceed, here’s a little background: Minaj on Sunday tweeted that Scott’s new album Astroworld only skyrocketed to No. 1 because of promotion from Kylie Jenner and her infant daughter on social media. Were it not for that major assist from the mother of Scott’s child, Minaj believes her new album Queen would have debuted on top.

Already a VMA winner tonight — she took home Best Hip-Hop Video for “Chun-Li” — Minaj was the first to take the stage, performing “Majesty, “Barbie Dreams” and “Fefe” from the PATH World Trade Center station. Watch footage of Minaj’s performance below:

Scott’s performance, introduced by a very enthusiastic DJ Khaled, came towards the end of the broadcast. Joined on stage by James Blake, Scott delivered rapid-fire renditions of “Stargazing,” “Stop Trying to Be God” and “Sicko Mode.” Watch footage of Scott’s performance below:

Time to weigh in: Who’s the clear winner here? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your full review of Minaj and Scott’s VMA performances.