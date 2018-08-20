Cardi B (Sort of) Opens 2018 MTV Video Music Awards — Watch Video

Already riding high as the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards‘ most-nominated artist, rapper Cardi B also opened Monday’s ceremony, giving her the responsibility of setting the mood for the night. And that mood turned out to be… kind of awkward.

Though many fans hoped Cardi B’s VMA appearance would include her first televised performance since giving birth to baby Kulture in June — a pregnancy she revealed during her appearance on Saturday Night Live in April — the big moment was, sadly, not a musical one.

In fact, it wasn’t much of anything. The rapper appeared at the top of the broadcast with what seemed to be a baby — but was quickly revealed to be the Moon Person she already won — to greet the audience and introduce Shawn Mendes as the first performer of the night. Watch footage of Cardi B’s somewhat confusing VMA appearance below:

Cardi B is nominated in 10 separate VMA categories this year: Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Choreography, Best Editing, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Latin Video and Song of Summer. Not too shabby for her first year on the scene.

What did you think of Cardi B's "big" show-opener?