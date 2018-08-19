Hills Revival Eyed at MTV?

The Hills are alive with the sound of… revival chatter? The cast of the seminal MTV reality series are set to reunite on the red carpet at Monday’s Video Music Awards to make what People.com is calling a “big announcement.”

Rumors about a Hills reboot/revival have been percolating on and off since the show went off the air in 2010. Back in June, cast member Kristin Cavallari told People that E! was trying to get the gang back together again for a reunion special. "I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then [co-stars] Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] signed a deal with MTV," she revealed. "And they're such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn't do it without them. So, it's been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it."

E! Online, meanwhile, reports that Hills leading lady Lauren Conrad will not be participating in Monday’s VMA stunt, with a source telling the site, “Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl’s line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about.” (Conrad headlined a Hills anniversary special for MTV two years ago.)

Don’t expect Conrad’s former sidekick, Lo Bosworth, to put in an appearance either. Calling The Hills “ancient history at this point,” Bosworth told Lady Lovin’ podcast earlier this year, “I don’t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for.”