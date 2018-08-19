Big Little Lies Cast Wraps Production on Season 2 — View 20+ BTS Photos

Fans of Big Little Lies won’t have to wait too much longer to be reacquainted with Monterey’s most formidable mommy clique.

Series stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern took to social media this weekend to commemorate the end of production on Season 2. HBO has not yet announced a specific premiere date beyond confirming that the seven new episodes will arrive sometime in 2019.

“Feeling so grateful to my Big Little Lies family on our last day of shooting Season 2!” Witherspoon said on Instagram. “You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh [and] cry… making the second season even more exciting than the last.” Her post also included a series of collages featuring pictures with fellow costars, including Season 2’s most highly anticipated addition, Meryl Streep. The three-time Academy Award winner has come on board as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s deceased character Perry. Big Little Lies Season 2: Behind the Scenes Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“What a beautiful journey this has been with my Monterey 5 sisters and our passionate dedicated crew,” Kidman said in her own Instagram post. “Thank you HBO for the amazing opportunity and thank you [director] Andrea Arnold for being our fearless leader, and, of course, the one and only Meryl Streep for believing in us. I love you all.”

