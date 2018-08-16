Jerry Seinfeld: I Don't Regret Turning Down $5M an Episode for More Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld has no regrets about ending Seinfeld when he did… not that there’s anything wrong with that.

The comedian addresses the decision to end his iconic ’90s NBC hit after nine seasons in a new interview with The New York Times Magazine, with interviewer Dan Amira asking him about rumors that he was offered a whopping $5 million an episode by NBC to do a tenth season at the time. Seinfeld says he’s had no second thoughts about turning down that huge paycheck: “It was the perfect moment” to end the show, he says, “and the proof that it was the right moment is the number of questions you’re still asking me about it.”

Even a show as great as Seinfeld can’t last forever, he continues: “The most important word in art is ‘proportion.’ How much? How long is this joke going to be? How many words? How many minutes? And getting that right is what makes it art or what makes it mediocre.”

Seinfeld also admits that he cruises “right past” Seinfeld reruns when he sees them on TV these days: “I think there’s a level of focus you need to get something to a certain point creatively, and you pay a price for that, which is you can’t ever look at it again.”

