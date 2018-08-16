Busy Philipps' Late-Night Talk Show Gets October Premiere at E!

E! will be getting Busy this fall: The cabler announced Thursday that its Busy Philipps-hosted late-night talk show Busy Tonight will premiere Sunday, Oct. 28, at 10/9c. The half-hour series will air at that time every Sunday through Wednesday.

According to the official logline, Busy Tonight will feature “everyone’s favorite unfiltered Hollywood best friend giving her hilarious and outspoken opinions on the latest pop culture stories and trending topics with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments.”

Philipps — who is known for her roles on Cougar Town, ER and Dawson’s Creek, among others — will both host and executive-produce the series. Caissie St. Onge, formerly an executive producer on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, has been tapped to serve as showrunner.

“Busy’s singular point of view, which is beloved by so many on her Instagram stories, will be on full display in Busy Tonight,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, E!’s executive vice president of development and production. “Her hilarious commentary sits on the intersection of pop culture and everyday life… She’s a gifted actress, a mother, a wife and best friend, and her willingness to give our audience an insider’s view to her life as a celebrity tastemaker and working mom is exactly what the young female E! audience craves.”

