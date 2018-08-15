TVLine Items: Killing Eve Additions, First Look at Fosters Spinoff and More

Killing Eve has fresh blood in its sights.

The acclaimed BBC America drama announced on Wednesday that Nina Sosanya (Strike Back) and Edward Bluemel (The Halcyon), photographed above, have boarded the Season 2 cast, alongside stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw.

Additionally, Julian Barratt (Flowers, Sally4Ever) will guest-star during the sophomore run, which is currently filming in Europe. No characters details were made available for any of the English add-ons.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Freeform has released a first look at The Fosters‘ spinoff, Good Trouble, premiering in January 2019. Press PLAY to watch the new footage — and to meet one of the girls’ new L.A. neighbors….

* CBS’ SEAL Team has promoted Judd Lormand, who plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, to series regular for Season 2.

* Billions has upped Kelly AuCoin, who plays Axe Capital’s “Dollar” Bill Stearn, to series regular for Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Raúl Castillo (Looking) and Adrian Gonzalez (Your Family or Mine, The Bold and the Beautiful) will recur during Season 2 of the Starz drama Vida as the bar’s new handyman and a city councilman, respectively.

* TV One will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1990s sitcom Living Single with a marathon of all 118 episodes, starting Friday, Aug. 24 and ending Sunday, Aug. 26.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?