The Walking Dead: 8 Ways Rick Could Be Killed Off During Season 9, Ranked From 'No Way' to 'Oh No!'

Warning: The following contains potential spoilers for Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Proceed with caution.

If losing Glenn was tough, losing Rick is going to be brutal. But we may have found a way to brace ourselves as well as you for the devastating blow of original cast member Andrew Lincoln’s exit during the upcoming Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Ghoulish though it may sound — heck, ghoulish though it may be — we’re preparing for the worst case scenario by ranking from unlikeliest to likeliest eight ways that Carl and Judith’s heretofore-indestructible dad could be killed off by the AMC drama (which returns Sunday, Oct. 7). Keep in mind, no one has actually come out and said that Rick will meet his maker; on the contrary, executive producer Robert Kirkman has only teased that there’s “something amazing planned” and added that “anyone who loves [the character and] the world of The Walking Dead, you’re gonna want to see what we do.” But let’s be real: How many of the show’s departures, especially the big ones, have been killer but not fatal?

Then hit the comments: Were it up to you, how would Lincoln's embattled protagonist be getting written off?