TVLine Items: Resident's Mini Gilmore Reunion, Atypical Premiere and More

The Resident is bringing Gilmore Girls‘ Life and Death Brigade back together: Tanc Sade will reunite with his GG co-star Matt Czuchry on the Fox medical drama.

Sade — who played Logan’s Yale pal Finn on the aforementioned CW/Netflix series — will guest-star in a Season 2 episode as Josh Robinson, a professional extreme adventure guide whose story takes a highly unexpected turn when he is treated by Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry) at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, TVLine has learned.

Sade first announced his casting via Instagram (see the photo below). The actor’s other TV credits include Deception, Roadies and Matador.

The Resident Season 2 premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c on Fox.

* Netflix’s coming-of-age series Atypical will return for Season 2 on Friday, Sept. 7. Keir Gilchrist stars as an autistic teen learning to assert his independence; the supporting cast includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

* Rob Heaps (Imposters), Zach Roerig (The Vampire Diaries) and Paul Fitzgerald (Younger) have joined the cast of the USA Network drama pilot Dare Me, our sister site Deadline reports. The project — based on Megan Abbott’s novel — explores volatile female friendships, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

