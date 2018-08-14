$100,000 Pyramid Player's 'Racist' Obama/Osama Screw-Up Explained

What a difference a B makes.

A contestant on ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid has come forward to explain how it is that he seemingly mixed up President Barack Obama with not-so-dearly departed terrorist Osama bin Laden, during the bonus round of this week’s episode.

Paired with celeb Tim Meadows in a bid for $50,000, Evan Kaufman was presented with the first category “PEOPLE WHOSE LAST NAME IS OBAMA.” And after a few seconds of thought, the first clue he offers up is “Bin Laden.” (Which he then followed up with “Barack,” eliciting the proper response from his partner.)

A day later, the Brooklyn-based “comedian, writer, director and contentman” shared the viral moment on Twitter, as part of a 13-part thread.

“This is me… Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy,” he started, linking to the video. “Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life.”

Kaufman reminded that, as touted on the show, “My son had been born two weeks prior,” and as such he was “very tired but excited to win money for my family.”

“The producers of the show tell us [that] if we get to the final round, to study the questions VERY hard. ‘People misread them!’ They have no idea,” he lamented. Upon making it to the 50K round, “I remember what the producers said… READ THE QUESTIONS CAREFULLY.” Alas, when that first category flipped, “I freeze. There’s only one. BARACK OBAMA. The man I would have voted for three times!” he explained.

Having paused to think up Obamas to name in addition to the former President of the United States, he realizes, “What I should have said was, ‘Michelle, Sasha, Malia….'” But instead, “my brain decided: Who is associated with Obama? Who did he kill? What sounds like Obama!” And with the first two words out of his mouth, the game show universe birthed “this perfectly viral clip.”

“This just goes to show you that even a liberal Globalist Cuck like yours truly has some inherent racism lurking in my brain,” Kaufman acknowledged. “What a disaster.” Having fared OK with the rest of the bonus round, “I leave with $8500… and the story of the worst pyramid guess of all-time.”