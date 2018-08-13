Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: First Photos Include a Witchy Baptism

Sabrina Spellman is poised to cross a dark line in one of the first episodic photos from Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Season 1 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The photo above features a scene from the dark Baptism of Sabrina (played by Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka) by Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle). Among those looking on, you have Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Mirando Otto as Zelda Spellman and Abigail Cowen, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle as The Weird Sisters.

Premiering Friday, Oct. 26, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation — originally developed for The CW, as an offshoot of Riverdale — finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual, half-witch/half-mortal nature, while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the Netflix series. The cast also includes Ross Lynch (as Harvey Kinkle), Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardell), Chance Perdomo (Ambrose Spellman), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker), Lachlan Watson (Susie Putnam), Bronson Pinchot (George Hawthorne) and Gavin Leatherwood.