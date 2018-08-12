Teen Choice Awards 2018: Riverdale, Shadowhunters and More TV Winners

Another trip around the sun means another Teen Choice Awards, a ceremony in which Team TVLine is surprisingly invested despite being told we’re “too old to vote.”
Hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, Sunday’s main event once again celebrated pop culture’s
best favorite acts in TV, movies, music and more — and once again, we only care about the TV part.
So scroll down for a list of nominees in all 25 (!) TV-related categories. As winners are announced throughout the ceremony, winners’ names and titles will be BOLDED. When you’re done scrolling, drop a comment with your thoughts on this year’s winners. Did the teens choose wisely?
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Empire
Famous in Love
Riverdale (WINNER)
Star
The Fosters
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse — Riverdale (WINNER)
Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett — Empire
K.J. Apa — Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Bella Thorne — Famous in Love
Camila Mendes — Riverdale
Chrissy Metz — This Is Us
Lili Reinhart — Riverdale (WINNER)
Maia Mitchell — The Fosters
Ryan Destiny — Star
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
iZombie
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (WINNER)
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley — The 100
Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan — The Originals
Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (WINNER)
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Eliza Taylor — The 100
Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things (WINNER)
Rose McIver — iZombie
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash (WINNER)
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood — Supergirl
Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz — Gotham
Grant Gustin — The Flash (WINNER)
Lucas Till — MacGyver
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton — The Flash
Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker — The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow
Melissa Benoist — Supergirl (WINNER)
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory (WINNER)
The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson — black-ish
Elias Harger — Fuller House
Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin (WINNER)
Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
America Ferrera — Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin (WINNER)
Kristen Bell — The Good Place
Sarah Hyland — Modern Family
Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (WINNER)
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Dawson’s Creek
Friends (WINNER)
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ’70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle (WINNER)
Derek Hough — World of Dance
DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson — The Voice
Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Anna Hopkins – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Gabrielle Anwar – Once Upon a Time
Mark Consuelos – Riverdale (WINNER)
Mind Flayer – Stranger Things
Odette Annable – Supergirl
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
9-1-1
Anne with an E
Black Lightning
On My Block (WINNER)
Siren
The Resident
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon
Luka Sabbat – Grown–ish
Lyric Ross – This Is Us
Nafessa Williams – Black Lightning
Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale (WINNER)
Choice TV Ship (#ChoiceTVShip)
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale (WINNER)
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – The Flash
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLiplock)
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale (WINNER)
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – Jane the Virgin
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Zac Efron & Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Adam Driver – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Joe Keery – Stranger Things
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale (WINNER)
Mark Ruffalo – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Charlie Heaton – Stranger Things
Katie McGrath – Supergirl
Nick Jonas – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok
Tom Hiddleston – Thor: Ragnarok
Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale (WINNER)
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
Beat Shazam
Cobra Kai
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
So You Think You Can Dance (WINNER)
The Bold Type
Total Bellas
Choice Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)
Aisha Dee – The Bold Type
Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Katie Stevens – The Bold Type
Meghann Fahy – The Bold Type
Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (WINNER)
Xolo Maridueña – Cobra Kai