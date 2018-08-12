Teen Choice Awards 2018: Riverdale, Shadowhunters and More TV Winners

Another trip around the sun means another Teen Choice Awards, a ceremony in which Team TVLine is surprisingly invested despite being told we’re “too old to vote.”

Hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, Sunday’s main event once again celebrated pop culture’s best favorite acts in TV, movies, music and more — and once again, we only care about the TV part.

So scroll down for a list of nominees in all 25 (!) TV-related categories. As winners are announced throughout the ceremony, winners’ names and titles will be BOLDED. When you’re done scrolling, drop a comment with your thoughts on this year’s winners. Did the teens choose wisely?

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous in Love

Riverdale (WINNER)

Star

The Fosters

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse — Riverdale (WINNER)

Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett — Empire

K.J. Apa — Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Bella Thorne — Famous in Love

Camila Mendes — Riverdale

Chrissy Metz — This Is Us

Lili Reinhart — Riverdale (WINNER)

Maia Mitchell — The Fosters

Ryan Destiny — Star

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

iZombie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (WINNER)

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley — The 100

Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan — The Originals

Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (WINNER)

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor — The 100

Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things (WINNER)

Rose McIver — iZombie

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash (WINNER)

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood — Supergirl

Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz — Gotham

Grant Gustin — The Flash (WINNER)

Lucas Till — MacGyver

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton — The Flash

Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker — The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow

Melissa Benoist — Supergirl (WINNER)

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

black-ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory (WINNER)

The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson — black-ish

Elias Harger — Fuller House

Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin (WINNER)

Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

America Ferrera — Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin (WINNER)

Kristen Bell — The Good Place

Sarah Hyland — Modern Family

Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (WINNER)

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Dawson’s Creek

Friends (WINNER)

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That ’70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle (WINNER)

Derek Hough — World of Dance

DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson — The Voice

Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Anna Hopkins – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Gabrielle Anwar – Once Upon a Time

Mark Consuelos – Riverdale (WINNER)

Mind Flayer – Stranger Things

Odette Annable – Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

9-1-1

Anne with an E

Black Lightning

On My Block (WINNER)

Siren

The Resident

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

Luka Sabbat – Grown–ish

Lyric Ross – This Is Us

Nafessa Williams – Black Lightning

Oliver Stark – 9-1-1

Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale (WINNER)

Choice TV Ship (#ChoiceTVShip)

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale (WINNER)

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – The Flash

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLiplock)

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale (WINNER)

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – Jane the Virgin

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Zac Efron & Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Adam Driver – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Joe Keery – Stranger Things

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale (WINNER)

Mark Ruffalo – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Charlie Heaton – Stranger Things

Katie McGrath – Supergirl

Nick Jonas – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston – Thor: Ragnarok

Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale (WINNER)

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

Beat Shazam

Cobra Kai

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

So You Think You Can Dance (WINNER)

The Bold Type

Total Bellas

Choice Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)

Aisha Dee – The Bold Type

Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Katie Stevens – The Bold Type

Meghann Fahy – The Bold Type

Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (WINNER)

Xolo Maridueña – Cobra Kai