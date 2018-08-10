TVLine Items: Bosch Adds Chris Vance, General Hospital Recast and More

Bosch is putting the Transporter in charge of its drug dealings: The Amazon drama has cast Chris Vance — who starred in the small-screen Transporter series — to recur during Season 5 as Dalton Walsh, the big boss of the opioid ring, our sister site Deadline reports.

Vance — whose TV credits include Hawaii Five-0, Supergirl and Rizzoli & Isles — joins fellow new addition Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy), who will play a former client of attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) who now works as her investigator.

A premiere date has not yet been announced for Season 5.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* General Hospital has tapped Briana Nicole Henry (The Young and the Restless‘ ex-Esmeralda) to take over the role of Jordan Ashford, who was previously played by Vinessa Antoine, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Apple has given a straight-to-series order to an untitled comedy from executive producers Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). McElhenney will also star in the show, which is set in a video game development studio and explores the intricacies of the human condition.

* The special Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning, anchored by Jane Pauley, will air on Friday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c on CBS.

* Colleen Ballinger will reprise her Haters Back Off! persona Miranda Sings in a new Netflix comedy special. Watch a teaser:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?