Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy's Looking for a Job (and Worrying Kim)

What better way to suppress your unresolved guilt about your dead brother than a nice, refreshing job hunt, huh?

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Better Call Saul (AMC, 9/8c), Jimmy is downright chipper as he prepares to head out in search of a new gig. (You’ll remember his law license was suspended for a year after last season’s disbarment hearing.) He apologizes to Kim for waking her up before rattling off all the interviews he has lined up — but the look of concern on Kim’s face says what we’re all thinking: Is he just avoiding thinking about Chuck’s death… and his possible role in it?

“You know, you can take some time off,” she offers. “Nobody’s gonna ding you for not having a steady job right this minute.” But Jimmy doesn’t want time off: He wants to bring home a paycheck, and also stay out of Kim’s way, since she’s working from home now. As he heads out, he even cheerfully offers to pick up dinner. (Thai sounds good to us.)

Before he goes, Kim asks him if he’s going to “that meeting” with Howard — a Chuck-related meeting, perhaps? — but Jimmy says no: “If it’s anything important, Howard knows how to find me.” OK, Saul… um, Jimmy.

Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek, and then hit the comments with your thoughts on Jimmy’s reaction to Chuck’s death.