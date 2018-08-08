TVLine Items: Denise Richards Joins RHOBH, Flip or Flop Renewed and More

Denise Richards is moving into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills neighborhood.

The actress has joined the cast of the Bravo reality series for Season 9, she tells People. Richards will appear alongside returning Housewives Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley.

“I am so excited to join the cast… I am a huge fan of the show,” Richards told People, adding that she’s “looking forward to spending time with all the ladies.”

Season 9 is slated to air later this year.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HGTV has renewed Flip or Flop for a 15-episode Season 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The current season wraps its run on Thursday, Sept. 6.

* Michael McGrady (Ray Donovan) and Ruffin Prentiss (The Arrangement) will recur during Season 2 of CBS’ SEAL Team as a commanding officer and a EOD (Explosives Ordinance Disposal) tech, respectively, Deadline reports.

* Mark Tallman (Rise) will recur during Season 20 of Law & Order: SVU as Gavin Riley, the chief of detectives who’s looking to make his presence felt on his way to becoming governor someday, per Deadline.

* CBS will air the special Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool, featuring new footage, on Monday, Aug. 20 at 8/7c.

* Freeform’s black-ish spinoff grown-ish will return for Season 2 in January 2019.

* Iddo Goldberg (Salem) has joined the cast of TNT’s upcoming Snowpiercer series, playing an engineer, per Deadline.

* Netflix has released a second trailer for the drama The Innocents, about two teenagers who run away to be together and then discover that one of them has the ability to shape-shift. The series premieres Friday, Aug. 24.

