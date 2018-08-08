Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Steady, Castaways Gives ABC 2-Year Highs

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise opened Season 5 with 3.8 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, matching last summer’s Tuesday premiere against America’s Got Talent.

Leading out of that, the Castaways launch (3.2 mil/0.7) gave ABC (faint praise alert!) its best summertime numbers in the time slot in more than two years (compared to Somewhere Between in 2017 and sitcom reruns in 2016).

Leading the night in both measures was NBC’s AGT (10.9 mil/1.9), though it ticked down against stronger competition. Making It (4.4 mil/1.0) dipped 15 percent and a tenth from its debut.

Over on The CW, The 100 (940K/0.3, average TVLine reader grade “A-“) equaled its best audience since May 15 while steady in the demo. The Outpost (630K/0.2) ticked up.

Fox’s Beat Shazam (2.2 mil/0.6) ticked down, while Love Connection (1.4 mil/0.4) was steady.

