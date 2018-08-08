Archie Panjabi to Star in NBC Legal Drama Pilot From Blindspot Producers

Archie Panjabi is planning ahead: The Good Wife alum has signed on to headline a NBC legal drama pilot in one of the first deals of the 2019-2020 TV season.

According to our sister site Variety, Panjabi will star as a successful Los Angeles attorney who moves back to her home state of Wisconsin to practice law. There, “she’s forced to confront preconceived stereotypes and realize there’s more that unites us than divides us.” The project has earned a put-pilot commitment from NBC, meaning the network will incur a major financial penalty if the show doesn’t eventually land a series order.

Alex Berger (Blindspot) will write the pilot — tentatively titled Adversaries, per Deadline — and serve as an executive producer, along with Blindspot creator Martin Gero. Panjabi has appeared in the past two seasons of Blindspot as government operative Nas Kamal.

Panjabi is best known for playing in-house investigator Kalinda Sharma on CBS’ The Good Wife, winning an Emmy for the role in 2010. Her other recent TV credits include Bull, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Fall.