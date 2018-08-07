Parks and Rec Alum Ben Schwartz Talks His James Corden/J.J. Abrams Pilot, Intros Millie Bobby Brown and More

From the start of his visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite, Ben Schwartz could tell that something was off. Way off. “How unprepared are you for this interview?” he point-blank asked Michael Ausiello. And the answer? Pretty damn.

But it didn’t really matter that our Editor-in-Chief had little knowledge of and less interest in most of the Parks and Recreation alum’s projects (among them DuckTales and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). The actor formerly known as Jean-Ralphio is so funny that he still made the Q&A a must-see. And when not offering up an alternate pronunciation of TVLine or surprising Ausiello by introducing Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, he did sound seriously excited about The Wrong Mans. A remake of a UK series that starred James Corden, the Showtime pilot from the Late Late Show host and J.J. Abrams is like one of those “action shows,” Schwartz explained, “but it’s a normal human being saving the person.”

Adding to the unusualness of the project is the fact that he and leading lady Jillian Bell (Workaholics) “are two comedic people,” he noted, while “the rest of the show is going to be mostly dramatic actors, because we’re in a drama kind of. It’s something that hasn’t really been done on this side [of the pond] yet.”

And yes, Schwartz seemed well aware of what it would mean, should The Wrong Mans not be ordered to series. “It’ll be my fault,” he acknowledged. “It’ll be like, ‘Ben is so bad at what he does.'” Whether you want to know about the show, or just need a good laugh, press PLAY on the video above.