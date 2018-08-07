Ratings: Bachelorette Tops Night While Slipping to New Finale Low

ABC’s The Bachelorette wrapped its 14th season on Monday with 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, easily leading the night in both measures and also marking season highs for the dating series, but down 12 and 14 percent from last summer’s closer.

Do you agree with Becca’s choice for her one and only true love, to last forever and ever? Sound off in ye olde Comments section!

Elsewhere on Monday….

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (5 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth.

CBS | Salvation (2.5 mil/0.3) and Elementary (3.4 mil/0.4) each held steady in the demo, though the on-the-bubble former is flirting with its smallest audience ever.

FOX | SYTYCD (2.5 mil/0.6) was steady.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.3 mil/0.3) was steady, while Whose Line (920K/0.2) ticked down.

