The Walking Dead Season 9 Will Pick Up How Many Months After Season 8?

You know how it always feels like a long time between seasons of The Walking Dead? Well, between Seasons 8 and 9 of the AMC drama, a long time really will have passed. During Sunday’s Season 9 preview special, Tom Payne, who plays Jesus, confirmed that the exact length of the much-discussed time jump following “Wrath” would be 18 months.

Also revealed during Yvette Nicole Brown’s interview with Payne, Khary Payton (Ezekiel) and new showrunner Angela Kang was talk of the Hilltop’s advantage over the other communities (what with its members’ well-established farming experience), Ezekiel’s chill new take on his role as the Kingdom’s ruler (and a toning down of his over-the-top manner) and the promise of a fitting sendoff for original cast member Andrew Lincoln, who will be leaving behind his role of Rick during Season 9.

At San Diego Comic-Con in July, The Walking Dead announced that a number of characters from Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series would be joining the show, among them the Whisperers’ formidable leader Alpha (Minority Report’s Samantha Morton), Saviors Jed and Justin (Entourage’s Rhys Coiro and The 100’s Zach McGowan), and Earl (The X-Files’ John Finn) and Tammy (Grace Under Fire’s Brett Butler).

