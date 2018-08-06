Riverdale EP Teases Wedding Episode, 'Really Dark Secret' in Season 3

Someone in Riverdale may be walking down the aisle in Season 3.

“We haven’t really had a wedding episode. But we might have one in the offing that involves a certain ex-mayor and a certain ex-sheriff,” aka Josie’s mom and Kevin’s dad, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased during a “Meet the Parents” panel for the show at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Monday.

Meanwhile, with the Black Hood behind bars, Alice and FP “might be exploring a few old habits,” actress Mädchen Amick shared. Added EP Sarah Schechter: “It feels inevitable, like some sort of celestial event.” Aguirre-Sacasa, however, warned that Alice’s killer hubby Hal “is not completely out of the picture yet.”

Other highlights from the discussion:

* Episode 4, titled “The Midnight Club,” is the show’s version of The Breakfast Club, and will feature the young cast as their characters’ parents in flashback. Luke Perry hailed star KJ Apa as a great impressionist, while Amick noted that her TV daughter Lili Reinhart is studying Twin Peaks‘ Shelly.

During the hour, “we’re gonna learn about a really, really dark secret that the parents have been keeping since they were” in high school, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed.

* The parents may get even more screentime if Aguirre-Sacasa gets his wish for a “bizarro episode where we follow the parents, and the kids are on the fringes. In Season 3, we’re in the place where we can do that,” he said.

* The Season 3 premiere — airing Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on The CW — “dives right into” the “Hot Dads of Riverdale” phenomenon, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed.