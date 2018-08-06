Kelly Clarkson Filming Daytime Talk Show Pilot for Possible 2019 Launch

Kelly Clarkson could be putting her iconic voice to a very different use in 2019.

The original American Idol winner is filming a pilot for a daytime talk show to debut sometime next fall, according to Broadcasting & Cable. Additional information — including names of executive producers, or even whether the show would air in syndication or on an alternate platform — is not yet available.

Clarkson certainly has the experience necessary for such a gig; not only did she join NBC’s The Voice as a Season 14 coach, but she will return for its upcoming 15th season. Clarkson also hosted the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which she opened with an emotional tribute to the lives lost during the May 2018 shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

“I’m not super terrified, but I I think you’d have to be an idiot not to be slightly terrified, having never done anything like this,” Clarkson told Billboard ahead of her hosting debut. “And I … don’t even usually present either, so I just skipped right on to hosting. We’ll see, fly or fall!” (Should this daytime talk show deal go through, we’ll get to see Clarkson “fly or fall” again next year.)

Would you watch a Clarkson-hosted talk show? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.