Tell Me a Story Gets Premiere Date, Trailer With Twisted Red Riding Hood

Paul Wesley’s Vampire Diaries follow-up finally has a premiere date — and it’s fittingly frightful.
CBS All Access has announced that Tell Me a Story, its psychological thriller which reunites Wesley with Vampire Diaries EP Kevin Williamson, will launch on Wednesday, Oct. 31 aka Halloween. Season 1’s 10 episodes will be released weekly.
A trailer for the series gives a taste of its sick spins on Little Red Riding Hood, Three Little Pigs and Hansel and Gretel.
Tell Me a Story is a serialized drama that takes classic fairy tales — such as The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel — and spins them into a subversive story of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder in modern-day New York City.
The series boasts an ensemble that includes James Wolk (Zoo), Billy Magnussen (People v. O.J.), Dania Ramirez (Once Upon a Time), Danielle Campbell (The Originals), Dorian Missick (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Michael Raymond-James (Once Upon a Time), Davi Santos (Law & Order True Crime), Sam Jaeger (Parenthood), Zabryna Guevara (Gotham) and Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City).
Tell Me a Story joins CBS All Access’ ever-growing slate of originals, which includes Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, Strange Angel and No Activity. Upcoming series include One Dollar (premiering Thursday, Aug. 30), Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot and another, as-yet-untitled Star Trek series series centered on Sir Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard.
Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be streaming Tell Me a Story on All Hallows’ Eve.