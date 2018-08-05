Murphy Brown Boss Focusing Revival 'Through Prism of the Press,' Reveals [Spoiler] Will Return for Arc

Just hours after President Trump doubled down on his attacks against members of the media, tweeting that they are “dangerous and sick,” Murphy Brown creator Diane English revealed at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour that CBS’ upcoming revival will focus “the show through the prism of the press,” adding, “The freedom of the press is under attack like never before. The press is not the enemy of the people. And these characters are the press.”

English also revealed that the 13-episode continuation will pick up on Nov. 8, 2016 — aka, the Trump’s election day — before jumping to the present day. As previously teased, Candice Bergen‘s title character will come out of retirement to work at a cable morning news program alongside former colleagues Corky, Frank and Miles (Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud, reprising their respective roles). Meanwhile, her now-grown son Avery (played by Limitless‘ Jake McDorman), will be employed at a Fox News-type network, where he serves as the outlet’s liberal voice.

“When we left these characters in 1998, there was no internet,” English noted. “There was no social media. Cable news was just getting started. To take these characters and put them in the world of cable news [is] very rich.”

Other key takeaways from Murphy Brown‘s TCA panel:

* Charles Kimbrough (who played straight-faced anchorman Jim Dial) will return for a multi-episode arc. “Jim’s a retired newsman, but he does find a compelling reason to return to the gang for a short time,” teased English.

* Episode 4 will focus on the #MeToo movement. Its title? “#MurphyToo.”

* Murphy will continue to burn through a revolving door of secretaries.

* “We have an enormously famous person in our first episode,” said English, hinting that the individual in question — whose identity is being kept under wraps — would be a real-life public figure portraying themselves.

Murphy Brown returns to CBS on Thursday Sept. 27 ay 9:30/8:30c.