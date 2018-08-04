TCA Awards: The Americans, Killing Eve, The Good Place Among 2018 Winners

Now this is a Russian victory we can get behind: At Saturday’s 2018 Television Critics Association Awards, the farewell season of FX’s The Americans took home three trophies, including best drama series, best dramatic performer (leading lady Keri Russell) and the evening’s top prize, Program of the Year. (Talk about going out with a bang.)

Other noteworthy winners at the non-televised ceremony, hosted by The Rundown‘s Robin Thede, include NBC’s The Good Place (best comedy series), BBC America’s Killing Eve (best new series) and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (best comedy performer for Rachel Brosnahan).

All told, FX was the top winner at TCA Awards with a total of four wins, followed by two wins for both NBC and HBO. The complete winners list is below.

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

The Americans, FX — WINNER

Atlanta, FX

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

The Americans, FX — WINNER

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Fight, CBS All Access

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Keri Russell, The Americans — WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta, FX

Barry, HBO

GLOW, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC — WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

One Day at a Time, Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Barry, HBO

Counterpart, Starz

GLOW, Netflix

Killing Eve, BBC America — WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Mindhunter, Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Alias Grace, Netflix

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX — WINNER

Howards End, Starz

Patrick Melrose, Showtime

The Tale, HBO

Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO — WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

Saturday Night Live, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN — WINNER

60 Minutes, CBS

Blue Planet 2, BBC America

The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC

The Vietnam War, PBS

Wild Wild Country, Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

Nailed It!, Netflix

Project Runway, Lifetime

Queer Eye, Netflix — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Muppet Babies, Disney Junior

Odd Squad, PBS Kids

Sesame Street, HBO — WINNER

Sofia the First, Disney Junior

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Rita Moreno

HERITAGE AWARD

Friends, NBC