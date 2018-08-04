TCA Awards: The Americans, Killing Eve, The Good Place Among 2018 Winners

Now this is a Russian victory we can get behind: At Saturday’s 2018 Television Critics Association Awards, the farewell season of FX’s The Americans took home three trophies, including best drama series, best dramatic performer (leading lady Keri Russell) and the evening’s top prize, Program of the Year. (Talk about going out with a bang.)
Other noteworthy winners at the non-televised ceremony, hosted by The Rundown‘s Robin Thede, include NBC’s The Good Place (best comedy series), BBC America’s Killing Eve (best new series) and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (best comedy performer for Rachel Brosnahan).
All told, FX was the top winner at TCA Awards with a total of four wins, followed by two wins for both NBC and HBO. The complete winners list is below.
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
The Americans, FX — WINNER
Atlanta, FX
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
The Americans, FX — WINNER
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Fight, CBS All Access
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Keri Russell, The Americans — WINNER
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta, FX
Barry, HBO
GLOW, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC — WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
One Day at a Time, Netflix
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Barry, HBO
Counterpart, Starz
GLOW, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America — WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Mindhunter, Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Alias Grace, Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX — WINNER
Howards End, Starz
Patrick Melrose, Showtime
The Tale, HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO — WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Saturday Night Live, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN — WINNER
60 Minutes, CBS
Blue Planet 2, BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC
The Vietnam War, PBS
Wild Wild Country, Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
Nailed It!, Netflix
Project Runway, Lifetime
Queer Eye, Netflix — WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Muppet Babies, Disney Junior
Odd Squad, PBS Kids
Sesame Street, HBO — WINNER
Sofia the First, Disney Junior
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Rita Moreno
HERITAGE AWARD
Friends, NBC