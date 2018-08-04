Lost EPs Apologize to Evangeline Lilly for Semi-Nude Scene Experience

Four executive producers of Lost have issued an apology to Evangeline Lilly, who in a recent interview said that she was “mortified” and left “trembling” by a partially naked scene of the ABC series.

In a recent episode of The Lost Boys Podcast, Lilly, who played Lost heroine Kate Austen, said that she “had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter.”

Upon filming it, she was “mortified,” “trembling” and “crying my eyes out” — and just prior to having to then shoot “a very formidable, very strong scene.”

Lilly went on to say that when a similar undressing scene came up in Season 4, “I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control and I failed to control it again.” But from there she declared “no more,” resolving to “never take my clothes off on this show again. And I didn’t.”

Lost bosses J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse on Friday issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight, apologizing for the discomfort Lilly felt.

“Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost,” the producers’ statement read. “We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.”