Shōgun Miniseries Ordered at FX

FX is traveling back to the time of the samurai (and the blockbuster miniseries): The network has ordered a new miniseries adaptation of Shōgun, TVLine has learned.

Based on the bestselling 1975 novel by James Clavell, Shōgun is set in feudal Japan and follows the clash between two ambitious men: English sailor John Blackthorne, who finds himself shipwrecked in Japan; and Lord Toranaga, a powerful daimyo, or lord, who has political rivals jockeying for his position. The story also includes a female samurai named Lady Mariko, “a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, who must prove her value and allegiance,” per the official description.

FX calls Shōgun “its largest international scale production to date,” with Eugene Kelly (Westworld) and Ronan Bennett (Public Enemies) set to write the 10-episode series. Veteran TV director Tim Van Patten (Game of Thrones, The Sopranos) will helm multiple episodes.

The story of Shōgun has already been told on TV: A 1980 NBC miniseries starring Richard Chamberlain and Toshiro Mifune became a national sensation, scoring more than 20 million viewers per broadcast and winning three Emmys.