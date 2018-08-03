Pose to Make 'One-Year Time Leap' in Season 2, Then Build to 'Vogue' Release

The category is: time jumps?
Season 2 of FX’s acclaimed drama Pose will kick off a full year after the events of Season 1, co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday. “We’re gonna do a one-year time leap,” Murphy said, adding that the sophomore season will begin in 1989 and “end in March of ’90, when Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ was released.”
That song becoming a worldwide hit was a pivotal moment for the LGBT and ball community, Murphy says: It “took something that was unknown in the culture and made it mainstream. And [Season 2] will be about the reaction of our characters to that moment, where their community… is suddenly put on display.” Murphy doesn’t plan on asking the real Madonna to make a cameo as herself, though: “We haven’t tried to do too much of my typical stunt casting, and I don’t think we will… that’s not what the show is about.”
While the Pose writers’ room hasn’t convened for Season 2 yet, co-creator Steven Canals says the time jump is already giving him ideas: “Around that period is when we saw [playwright and activist] Larry Kramer emerge, and ACT UP. Personally, I would love for us to delve deeper into AIDS activism.” Season 2 will also “very much involve Blanca and Pray Tell’s HIV experience,” Murphy adds. “We want to be truthful about it, because it was a very dark, troubling time.”
Pose — which chronicles the ball culture world of 1980s New York City, with gay and transgender “houses” facing off in underground competitions — debuted in June with an eight-episode freshman season. FX handed it a Season 2 renewal last month.